Home >Companies >News >Covid-19 impact: Google employees told they can work from home till mid-2021 in India, globally
(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Covid-19 impact: Google employees told they can work from home till mid-2021 in India, globally

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 08:57 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

The move is likely to affect most of the 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google and parent Alphabet Inc, including in India where the company is estimated to have about 5,000 employees

Bengaluru: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Google is extending its work from home (WFH) option for employees until June next year globally, including India.

In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai, said, “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through 30 June, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office."

The move is likely to affect most of the 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google and parent Alphabet Inc, including in India where the company is estimated to have about 5,000 employees.

India is a key market for Google which has a major presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Pichai recently launched the Google for India Digitization Fund with a commitment of investing 75,000 crore (about $10 billion) in the next 5-7 years towards digitizing the Indian economy.

Google’s WFH extension is in accordance with other MNCs extending their WFH policies as a precautionary measure.

For instance, e-commerce major Amazon has recently communicated that “employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until 8 January, 2021."

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies said in an earlier interview with Mint, that 100% of its workforce in India is enabled to WFH even before the covid-19 crisis.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai (Reuters)

Covid-19 impact: Google to keep employees home until July 2021

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain (REUTERS)

Google employees won’t be back at their offices for at least two more months

1 min read . 29 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout