Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Covid-19 impact: Google employees told they can work from home till mid-2021 in India, globally
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Covid-19 impact: Google employees told they can work from home till mid-2021 in India, globally

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

The move is likely to affect most of the 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google and parent Alphabet Inc, including in India where the company is estimated to have about 5,000 employees

Bengaluru: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Google is extending its work from home (WFH) option for employees until June next year globally, including India.

Bengaluru: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Google is extending its work from home (WFH) option for employees until June next year globally, including India.

In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai, said, “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through 30 June, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office."

In an email to employees, Sundar Pichai, said, “To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through 30 June, 2021 for roles that don’t need to be in the office."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The move is likely to affect most of the 200,000 full-time and contract employees across Google and parent Alphabet Inc, including in India where the company is estimated to have about 5,000 employees.

India is a key market for Google which has a major presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Pichai recently launched the Google for India Digitization Fund with a commitment of investing 75,000 crore (about $10 billion) in the next 5-7 years towards digitizing the Indian economy.

Google’s WFH extension is in accordance with other MNCs extending their WFH policies as a precautionary measure.

For instance, e-commerce major Amazon has recently communicated that “employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until 8 January, 2021."

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies said in an earlier interview with Mint, that 100% of its workforce in India is enabled to WFH even before the covid-19 crisis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated