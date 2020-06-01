Covid-19 impact: Hero MotoCorp registers wholesales of 1.12 lakh vehicles in May

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Monday announced wholesales of just 112,682 motorcycles and scooters in May, after the company started production at its Uttrakhand and Haryana based plant from May 4. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month of the last fiscal since production operation was hampered by lockdown measures taken by the union and the state governments to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The company usually dispatches around 6-7 lakh units per month.

The company usually dispatches around 6-7 lakh units per month.

“Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employees, Hero MotoCorp, increased production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4. All six manufacturing facilities of the company in India have now resumed operations with limited production," the company said in a statement.

Hero’s manufacturing facilities at in Colombia and Bangladesh has also restarted production during the month, the statement further noted.

The Pawan Munjal led company also mentioned that nearly 5,000 customer touch-points have re-opened with strict safety measures put in place by the company. These outlets contribute almost 85% of the company’s domestic sales and have sold more than 160,000 units of motorcycles and scooters in May, driven by demand in the semi-urban and rural markets.

Vehicle manufacturers like Hero had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company though in the meantime was working with its suppliers and dealers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed once manufacturing and retail operations start.

Most manufacturers have been utilizing around 20% - 30% of its installed production capacity, as the safety measures taken at the plant have made the manufacturing process cumbersome. Also, lack of demand in the market and high vehicle stocks at dealerships has propelled the company to limit vehicle production. The company though plans to gradually increase its production capacity in the next six months.