Hero MotoCorp's June sales decline 26%, but achieve 90% of pre-coronavirus level

New Delhi: Owing to pandemic, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp witnessed a 26% dip in its June sales at 4.5 lakh units. In June 2019, the company had seen sales of 6.16 lakh units. However, in June, the company achieved 90% of its pre-coronavirus levels after seeing a lull in March, April and May. In February, the company had posted sales of 4.98 lakh units.

When compared to May 2020 sales, the company saw its overall sales jump four times in June 2020.

When compared to May 2020 sales, the company saw its overall sales jump four times in June 2020.

The company, which manufactures two-wheelers and scooters, said major part of its market demand is emanating from rural and semi-urban markets. The company said it has made significant progress in ramping up production across all eight manufacturing facilities.

The company said the momentum may continue over next few months due to normal monsoon, a bumper rabi crop and the upcoming festive season.

Total sales in April-June period were at 5,63,426 units.

At 2:45 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 0.4% higher at ₹2,553.