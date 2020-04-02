Covid-19 impact: IndiaNivesh shuts brokerage business due to liquidity crunch

After winding up its portfolio management services (PMS) business, IndiaNivesh said that it is shutting down its broking and commodity business too. In a statement to BSE, the company has cited unprecedented fall in the stock markets coupled with the present lockdown leading to an unanticipated liquidity crunch as reasons for shutting operations. It clarified that the company will now neither solicit any new clients nor take any fresh orders/transactions or positions with its existing clients.

"In light of the abovementioned circumstances, IndiaNivesh Shares and Securities Private Limited (INSSPL) has decided to disable all the services relating to stock broking (voluntary disablement)," it said.

The company said that it has managed to fulfill its settlement obligations during this period while the situation has been compounded owing to the present lockdown and the credit freeze in the market. Hence, it was unable to raise funds from financial institutions/banks and thus the situation has become unfavourable.

In an official statement, it said that there has been some delay in mark to market obligations with the clearing member, which was Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited.

Since there has been increased mark to market pressure due to continuous stock markets fall, most of credit facilities lying with the clearing member (which are available to cover the credit balance due to clients) had virtually diminished and the financial crunch began to feel in for IndiaNivesh. According to the company, the situation was compounded owing to the present lockdown and the credit freeze in the market since most of the financial institutions/banks have started short working hours and any new proposal for financial facilities are pushed back.

“During all this turmoil, there has been mark to market losses which has been funded by Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited and Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited was covered with STL which was available for the credit balances of the clients," it said.

However, according to sources the group is facing funding issues due to its concentrated exposure to a large retail firm, where ratings agencies have raised concerns about promoter debt.

IndiaNivesh Shares and Securities Private Limited was in broking business for 14 years.

