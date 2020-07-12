Covid-19 impact: JSW Steel cuts capex plans by 45% to 9,000 crore for FY21

"JSW Steel is cognisant of the risks that may impact its capital expenditure plans and has decided to recalibrate its capex plan for FY21. It now plans to spend 8,200 crore on project capex and another ₹800 crore to operationalise seven mines acquired through auctions in Karnataka and Odisha, versus the earlier capex guidance of ₹16,340 crore," the annual report for 2019-20 said.