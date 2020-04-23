MUMBAI: As the covid-19 pandemic threatens to cripple their businesses for many months, co-working spaces in Karnataka have banded together to negotiate rents with landlords and tenants and lobby the government for relief.

About 50 co-working spaces, which together operate more than 200 properties in Bengaluru, have come together to form the Co-working Association of Karnataka (CAK), said Shesh Rao, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bhive (Tusker Workspace Pvt Ltd), one of the firms that is part of the association.

“Co-working is one of the industries that has seen a very high impact from covid-19. The reason is that a lot of our own customers, be it MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) or startups, have themselves seen a decline in business, and many of them are unable to pay rent," Rao said

"There are other issues like negotiating with dozens of landlords and government bodies. The severity of the crisis requires a coordinated response. We’ve realised that if we don’t work together our industry can collapse."

Like Bhive, which has raised about $1 million from angel and seed investors, other co-working spaces in the Karnataka association including Hustle Hub and Attic Space have received only small amounts of angel funding or none at all. Unlike bigger co-working spaces such as WeWork, these firms lack the capital reserves to withstand a prolonged decline in revenues.

“The overall objective of the association is to make sure that everyone in the co-working ecosystem survives – from landlords and operators to service providers and tenants. The ecosystem is facing a cash crunch and we need to resolve this urgently," Rao said.

To ease the cash crunch, CAK is focusing its efforts on three areas. One - it is forming a united front of co-working spaces to negotiate with landlords and convince them to forgo rent payments temporarily. Two, the association is forming a set of guidelines to persuade better-off tenants to pay rent while forgoing payments from tenants whose businesses have collapsed. And three, negotiate with service providers like electricity boards and internet service providers to defer payments or accept lower payments.

Of these, landlord negotiations are proving to be toughest for the association.

“Most of the landlords have the appetite to take the hit and they have said that they are willing to understand and negotiate the rents. But there is a small number of landlords who are not willing to compromise, and in situations like these it can lead to a shutdown of the co-working space entirely. We’re in the process of hiring a legal firm that can tackle (negotiations) with the tougher landlords," Rao said.

Apart from CAK, bigger co-working spaces are separately lobbying the central government to provide relief to the sector.