Covid-19 impact: Maharashtra cancels final year university exams

MUMBAI : Maharashtra government, late on Friday, has decided to cancel the final year and final semester examinations conducted under various universities in the state in the backdrop of rising cases of coronavirus despite the lockdown.

"However, those who want to take the exam should submit it in writing to the university and a decision in this regard will be taken on the basis of the influence of the covid-19 pandemic situation," said Uday Samant, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, while interacting with students through the Facebook page of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

With over 1.2 lakh cases detected so far, Maharashtra is the country's worst-hit state by the covid-19 pandemic.

Samant said that the meeting of the State Disaster Management Committee was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In view of the increasing transmission of the covid-19 virus, it has been decided to cancel the final year / final session examinations, keeping in mind the health and we'll being of the students in the state.

"For several days, students and parents were confused about the university exams. This decision has been made to remove that confusion," said the government.

Students in the state, the government said, should inform the university in writing about their decision on whether they want to take the final year exams or not.

"Those who do not want to take the exam due to the cancellation of the exam will get the degree according to the appropriate formula and those who want to take the exam will be decided later considering the situation of covid-19 pandemic," said Samant.

If students pursuing non-vocational (traditional) courses, who have passed all the semesters but do not wish to appear for the examination in the final one, the university has to take this in writing from such students and give them the degree or certificate by passing them for the final examination.

Those who have passed all the semesters, but still wish to take the final semester exam if the right situation arises after covid-19, should also give their decision to the university in writing.

A similar decision has been taken for the examinations of students pursuing vocational education in engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, management, architecture, planning, computer science, law, physical education, pedagogy, for which permission will be sought from the apex body for the respective course.

Samant said that the decision on backlog and ATKT exams would be taken in the next four days under the chairmanship of Thackeray, in consultation with all the vice-chancellors.

He added that the government has taken these decisions after giving serious consideration to the health of the students in Maharashtra.

