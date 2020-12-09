Covid-19 impact: Maruti Suzuki to increase price of all its models from Jan 2021

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced that it will be increasing prices across its model range from January 2021.

The automaker said that cost of vehicles severely impacted due to various input costs and it's "necessary to pass on some of the impacts to customers."

This price increase shall vary for different models, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company told Bloomberg that it was expecting next year to be “much better" than 2020 as the economy rebounds and consumers emerge from pandemic-induced lockdowns to buy its vehicles.

The operations at the automaker were hit when lockdowns were imposed earlier this year and Maruti gradually built up production. “Now we are running at full capacity," said Chairman R.C. Bhargava to Bloomberg.

In November, Maruti Suzuki said its total production increased 5.91 per cent to 1,50,221 units.

The company had produced total 1,41,834 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,46,577 units last month as compared with 1,39,084 units in November 2019, a growth of 5.38 per cent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood marginally up at 24,336 units last month as against 24,052 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 85,118 units as against 78,133 units in November 2019, an increase of 8.93 per cent, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — however declined 9.07 per cent at 24,719 units as compared to 27,187 units in the same month last year.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,644 units as against 2,750 units in the year-ago month.

with agency inputs









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via