New Delhi: The covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns may have spelt doom for the world but has brought good news for Netflix. The American streaming service added 15.7 million paid members in the January-March quarter globally. This brings its overall global subscriber base to 182.86 million.

Netflix added 8.76 million subscribers in the last quarter, and 9.6 million in the same period a year ago. Revenue too has grown nearly 28% to $5.77 billion but operating margin of 16.6% was lower than the company’s 18% forecast as it incurred $218 million in incremental content costs due to paused productions and hardship fund commitments, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

Of the 15.7 million subscribers, about 3.6 million memberships come from the Asia Pacific region. While the Reed Hastings-owned platform did not disclose India-specific numbers, it admitted that its success story in the country continues.

“We've seen big growth in viewing in India and have had great success on our local originals there," chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said in an earnings conference call citing the example of the recently released, crime thriller series She and Karan Johar’s Guilty, which he said have been driving a lot of engagement on the India service along with Netflix’s global original content such as its Spanish heist drama La Casa de Papel, known as Money Heist in India.

Netflix’s chief product officer, Gregory Peters added that the company has been working really hard to make its offering in India more competitive and attractive to members and members-to-be, and that includes a bunch of product features, partnerships and payment integrations, besides its Rs. 199 mobile-only plan introduced last July.

The company said while its membership growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement across the world, its international revenue will be less than previously forecast due to the dollar rising sharply. Also, due to the production shutdown, some cash spending on content will be delayed and some title releases will be staggered, by a quarter.

“No one knows how long it will be until we can safely restart physical production in various countries, and, once we can, what international travel will be possible, and how negotiations for various resources, for example, talent, stages, and post-production will play out. The impact on us is less cash spending this year as some content projects are pushed out. We are working hard to complete the content we know our members want and we’re complementing this effort with additional licensed films and series," Netflix stated.

For Q2, Netflix says it is looking forward to releasing all of its originally planned shows and films, with some language dubbing impact on a few titles. Original comedy series Space Force, unscripted series Too Hot to Handle, the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, Chris Hemsworth’s action film Extraction and India original Mrs. Serial Killer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez will be supplemented by acquisitions like Paramount’s and Media Rights Capital’s The Lovebirds, a comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

