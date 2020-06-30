Covid-19 impact: Vistara CEO to take 20% salary cut till December

“The rest of Vistara's senior staff including members of the management will take a 15% pay cut every month, while those in mid to junior-mid levels will take 10% pay cut in this period. Employees at the junior level (those with monthly CTC equal to or more than INR 50,000) will be affected by a 5% monthly pay cut. About 60% of our employees are not impacted by the pay cut," a Vistara spokesperson said.