Covid-19: IndiGo reverses April pay cut for staff

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, has rolled back its decision to implement a pay cut of up to 25% for its employees. All staff, barring seniors executives who have volunteered for pay cuts, will get full salary for April.

"In deference to our government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April," the airline's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said in a mail to the airlines employees.

"However, your Excom members and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. For everyone else, you can expect your April salaries to be paid without the pay cuts," Dutta added.

A copy of the mail has been reviewed by Mint.

IndiGo had in March said it was forced to implement a salary cut for its employees due to drop in revenue following the covid-19 outbreak, which forced governments worldwide to implement travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

As a result, the chief executive of the airline took a 25% salary cut, officials equivalent to senior vice presidents and higher positions took 20% salary cut, while vice presidents and cockpit crew took 15% salary cut.

The Indian aviation industry, including airlines, is currently grounded due to a government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, which has killed thousands of people worldwide.

As things stand, all international and domestic scheduled airline operations will remain suspended at least till 3 May.

"Right now, we have little control over our revenues and a lot of control over our costs and therefore that is where we are focusing all our energies," Dutta said in his mail to employees on Thursday.

"We have always been a very cost-conscious company and going forward we will be sharpening up our core competence even more," Dutta added.

India’s aviation industry is expected to post losses of $3-3.6 billion in the June quarter because of covid-19, with airlines sharing the bulk of the hit, aviation consultancy firm Capa India had said in a recent report.

Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), representing the Indian airlines, has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeking an urgent financial rescue package and tax incentives for airlines in line with those given by the US, China and Europe to let the domestic aviation sector continue its operations.

These include bringing aviation turbine fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a deferment on GST payments by airlines.

A senior industry official however said IndiGo's latest decision to reverse pay cuts during April is not related to the bailout package sought by the aviation industry.

"The government has shown no indications to roll out a bail out package for the aviation industry," the official said requesting anonymity.

Share Via