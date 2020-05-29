NEW DELHI: Packaged goods firm ITC Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Nimwash, a vegetable and fruit wash which helps disinfect fresh produce.

Given current concerns surrounding infection and diseases, the pandemic is changing consumer behaviour by resetting and reshaping perspectives.

With neem and citrus fruits extracts, ITC said, Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash has been specially designed as a preventive hygiene solution which is safe to use and has no added chlorine, bleach or artificial colour. The product addresses an emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches consumer homes. It removes pesticides and kills germs.

Nimwash is being launched in two variants – spray and wash, and soak and wash.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Ltd, said, "Consumers’ sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. ITC’s first 100% natural action vegetable and fruit wash is a consumer’s delight as it delivers on effectiveness with the power of natural ingredients."

Nimwash is available in 450-ml, 500-ml and 1-litre packs. Nimwash soak and wash is priced at ₹99 for 500 ml, while the 1-litre pack is priced at Rs190. The convenient format of spray and wash will be available in 450-ml packs, priced at ₹130.

In April, Marico Ltd had launched Veggie Clean which helps disinfect fresh produce. The company claims that the product helps remove germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables--except that of mushrooms--without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via