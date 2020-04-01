MUMBAI : Even as most listed companies are announcing and transferring dividends to their shareholders, a small group of investors will have to wait out the 21-day nationwide lockdown before getting dividend payments.

A majority of stock market investors in India receive dividend payments online. However, investors who continue to get dividends through demand drafts (DD) or cheques have been hit by the lockdown as courier and postal services are not operating.

In March, 231 companies announced dividend payouts for their shareholders, according to stock exchange data.

Last week, fast-moving consumer goods major Marico Ltd said it will not be able to serve shareholders who have opted for non-electronic mode of dividend payments as long as the lockdown continues. “To the shareholders to whom the said dividend is to be paid through non-electronic mode, through issuance of DDs, there will be a delay...as courier and post services in the country have been suspended because of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government of India against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic. The company shall endeavour to despatch the DDs to such shareholders promptly once normalcy returns and despatch services resume," it said.

Other companies have also expressed their inability to service such shareholders. However, the number of such investors is quite small, according to Ganesh V, managing director and chief executive, KFintech, an end-to-end financial services provider. “Whether it is dividend or interest payments on bonds, over 98% of customers are digitally served. In terms of value, almost 99.5% is paid electronically," he said, adding customers transacting physically are mostly senior citizens.