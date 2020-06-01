NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, on Monday reported domestic wholesales of 6,883 units for May, having resumed operations after weeks of lockdown earlier last month.

Sales are not comparable on a year-on-year basis as operations were hit by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of covid-19. But to put it in perspective, the company domestic wholesales stood at 42,502 units in May last year.

Total sales for the month were at 12,583 units, down from 59,102 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.

“This performance was made possible on account of strong customer interest and demand pull generated by trendsetter brands like the Creta, Verna, Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10 Nios," said Tarun Garg, executive director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India.

The company said it received around 15,000 bookings and delivered 11,000 new cars to customers last month. Also, around 850 showrooms and 1,000 service outlets of the company have resumed functioning.

Automobile manufactures, like most others, had shut don their factories and showrooms from March 22 following the lockdown announced by the Union and state governments.

Hyundai has been utilizing around 20% of its installed production capacity as the safety measures taken at the plant have made manufacturing process cumbersome. Also, lack of demand and high inventories with dealers has forced the company to limit vehicle production. The company plans to gradually increase its production capacity in the next six months.

