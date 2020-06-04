MUMBAI: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will cut its capital expenditure for this next fiscal by 36% or ₹4,500 crore.

"We have categorised our projects into minor and major projects. Any project which has an investment of less than ₹150 crore is minor project and put on hold," said Vijayagopal N, director finance at BPCL.

He said this was a conscious decision as the board does not want to burden the company in current difficult times with a huge capex impacting borrowing and debt equity ratio.

"It will however not have any major impact on our company's future," added Vijayagopal.

BPCL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,819.6 crore for the quarter ended March, largely because of inventory loss and a fall in gross refining margin.

The second largest fuel retailer had reported a profit at ₹2,051.4 crore in the previous quarter.

"The outbreak of covid-19 globally and resultant lockdown in many countries, including from March 25, 2020 in India, has had impact on the business of the group," said BPCL.

Lower demand for crude oil and petroleum products has hit prices and therefore refining margins globally.

"Due to this, certain finished goods inventory and certain raw materials of the group have been valued at net realizable value/replacement costs which are lower than cost. The impact of the same has been reported under exceptional item for ₹1,310.35 crore," BPCL's accounting notes added.

Refiners across the world were hit after countries announced coronavirus-induced lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic. Given the slump in demand because of the lockdowns, benchmark Brent future fell a sharp 65% during the March quarter to hit a multi-year low of $22.74 a barrel.

BPCL however, expects fuel demand to return to pre-lockdown levels after the monsoon season.

"The current demand for petrol and diesel is at 70% of levels seen before the lockdown," said Vijayagopal, adding that the demand for petrol is recovering faster than that of diesel.

