NEW DELHI: Max Healthcare Ltd has launched a 15-day homecare package for patients with mild covid-19 symptoms in Delhi, starting at around ₹5,000, which will have doctors and nurses of the hospital chain monitor patient’s condition remotely.

Under the package, which the hospital chain said will cost ₹333 per day, the patient will be provided with an essential medical kit that includes thermometer and an oximeter probe, and twice daily monitoring of their vitals will be done by a trained nurse on call.

A tele-review will also be done by a doctor every third day, along with case assessment by nurse case-supervisor, the company said in a release.

Medicines will be home delivered to the patient, the cost of which will be additional, a spokesperson said.

The price given in the release is for the basic package, and charges for additional diagnostic and other procedures will be additional, the spokesperson said.

“If someone is covid-positive and shows mild symptoms, there is no need to immediately rush to a hospital. One can self-isolate in the comfort of their home with our homecare packages specifically designed for Covid patients who do not need hospital admission," Max Healthcare group medical director Sandeep Budhiraja said as per the release.

The package comes at a time when the company’s hospitals, as well as many other hospitals, in the national capital are facing problems with availability of beds.

All 200 beds of Max Healthcare’s super-speciality hospital in Saket, all 80 beds at its Patparganj hospital and 56 beds at its Shalimar Bagh hospital are occupied, as per Delhi government data. Other private hospital chains, like Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare, are also facing a similar situation.

As of 7 June, only about 4,500 are admitted in the hospital from a total of 17,125 active cases. So far, the national capital has recorded 28,936 cases, of which nearly 11,000 have recovered while 812 have died.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via