Covid-19 may affect future revenues, customer spending, says Wipro

BENGALURU: IT services provider, Wipro Ltd said the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may adversely impact its future revenues, operating results and overall financial performance, according to an annual 20F filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The conditions caused by the covid-19 pandemic can affect the rate of customer spending, including through cancellations or ramp downs of existing projects, increased requests for furloughs, increased requests by customers for price discounts," Wipro said.

The IT major also said decreased capacity or willingness of customers to purchase its offerings along with delays in buying decisions may hit its ability to provide on-site services to clients.

The company said its profitability may suffer if it is unable to continue to successfully manage its costs.

“Our cost management strategies include maintaining appropriate alignment between the demand for our services and our resource capacity, optimising the costs of service delivery through automation and deployment of tools, optimising utilisation of existing facilities, relocating non-client facing employees to lower-cost locations and effectively leveraging our sales and marketing and general and administrative costs," the company said.

It is essential to mitigate rising employee compensation costs by passing such increases to clients or grow revenues sufficiently to offset swelling spends, the company said.

“Additionally, if we are not able to maintain high utilisation rates for our employees, our profitability may suffer."

Wipro said it may also fail to obtain renewals or provide ongoing services, which may prevent it from realising long-term cost savings.

“In particular, any increased or unexpected costs, or wide fluctuations compared to our original estimates, delays or failures to achieve anticipated cost savings… could make these contracts less profitable or unprofitable, which could have an adverse effect on our profit margin," the company said.

