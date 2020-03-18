Covid-19: MCA suspends rules for holding physical meetings till 30 June

Mumbai: At a time when employees and companies are being encouraged to work from home and reduce physical contact, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday relaxed rules around holding physical board meetings.

In a notification issued on Wednesday the MCA said that it has relaxed the requirements of holding board meetings with physical presence of directors. This requirement has been done away with till 30 June.

"Considering need to take precautionary steps to overcome the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has in principle decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with physical presence of directors," said MCA in its notice.

Now these meetings will be held through video conferencing or other audio visual means. MCA is expected to notify the rules soon. Companies will be able to hold meetings for matters such as approval of financial statements, books of accounts, approval of the board’s report and approval of matters relating to mergers and restructuring. Currently for such meetings there is a need for physical presence.

The meetings in this quarter were also important as they would ratify interim dividends announced by at least two dozen companies. These dividends were announced to avoid higher dividend distribution tax (DDT) levy to promoters post the new provisions in budget this year.

To ensure safeguards the companies would have to ensure adequate documentation of meetings held via video conferencing.

Even in the absence of the relaxation many companies had been deferring or cancelling extraordinary general meetings (EGMs), and board meetings to reduce contact and community spread. The most notable ones were by Piramal Enterprises and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Future deferred its EGM on Wednesday which was slated for Friday. Piramal notified cancellation of board meetings on Wednesday.

Many of the other jurisdictions which have been hit by the Covid-19 outbreak have already suspended the requirement of a physical board meeting this includes United States, United Kingdom among others.

This relaxation came after many companies and industry bodies had sent representations to the government that they are unable to travel to attend board meets.