The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said it has inked a pact with ride hailing app Uber to provide transport services for frontline healthcare workers involved in treatment of covid-19 patients.

Uber will initially facilitate the provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in certain cities--New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna through its UberMedic service.

The development comes in the backdrop of a 21-day nationwide lockdown that had also led to restrict on all form do public and private transportation, limiting movemeny options if healthcare workers in particular city.

"All UberMedic cars supplied to NHA will be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver’s seat, thereby acting as a protective barrier between the rider and driver," an official statement said.

Every UberMedic car will be disinfected after every ride to ensure adequate safety and hygiene.

" Limited mobility options had made it difficult for frontline workers to travel to their workplaces which is the hospital. This initiative will further strengthen India’s response to contain the spread of COVID-19." Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and National Health Authority said.

This ride hailing app has been taking steps towards battling the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. On Thursday, Uber said it has tied up with Big Basket to offer last mile delivery service of essentials to the customers, amid shortage of delivery staff.

