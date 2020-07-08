Face masks have become an integral part of our daily lives following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic . Touted as the first measure to protect against virus, masks have become mandatory for all leaving their homes. To keep up with the ongoing demand of face covers, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has announced today that Khadi masks will be available online. "This will benefit people in the remotest parts of the country particularly those who cannot afford to move out of their houses or visit Khadi India outlets due to constraints," ministry of mirco, small and medium enterprises said in a statement.

Both khadi cotton masks and silk masks are available for sale. One can get these products from KVIC's official website: www.kviconline.gov.in/khadimask.

The cotton face masks are priced at ₹30 per piece while each silk mask are available for ₹100. The buyers will have an option to choose from four kind of masks available on the website: 1) white cotton masks with black piping, 2) white cotton masks with tri-colour piping, 3) silk masks in solid colours and 4) printed silk masks in multiple colours. The minimum order for online purchase of masks is ₹500, the company said. The KVIC delivers the masks for free within 5 days from the date of purchase. The online sale is currently valid within the country only.

“Online sale of Khadi masks also aims at preventing buyers from any fraud. Many online portals have been selling masks in the name of Khadi that are neither genuine Khadi fabric nor hand-made products. A number of people tend to fall in the trap of such misleading advertisements," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

The khadi face masks are made of double-twisted 100% cotton fabric. These masks are double-layered with three pleats. People have an option to buy face covers from three various sizes - small, medium and large. These face covers are available in two patterns – white mask with black piping and white mask with tri-color piping.

