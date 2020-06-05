Covid-19: Numero Uno launches reusable face masks

NEW DELHI: Denim brand Numero Uno has forayed into personal protective equipment (PPE) category with the launch of face masks. The company has taken the initiative of recycling the existing fabric and reusing it by way of reusable and washable masks as face protection becomes a new way of life during the ongoing pandemic.

Though not a replacement for medical-grade masks, these masks are moulded with a triple layer protection. The outer layer is made with fine cotton that filters large particles, mid layer of polyspun fibers that filters the fine particles and the inner layer of soft cotton which is gentle on skin to extend all-day comfort. Antimicrobial treatments have been given to the fabric for added protection. The ergonomic face shape given to the mask gives maximum face coverage.

"The idea to launch face protection gear came up because of the customer demand. Protection is a big concern with everybody. Most of the masks available at the pharmacies are non-woven which wasn't very convincing for customers. It is not a medical mask but it provides protection from dust, pollution and microbes present in the air including viruses, " said Manjula Gandhi, chief product officer, Numero Uno.

The brand has used unused fabric to create this range during the lockdown. This also gave employment opportunities to our staff who created this range in compliance with the staggered workforce norms. Numero Uno said this launch was also a way to connect with customers.

To stand out from other face mask options available in the market, the brand will leverage innovative design to create multi-purpose masks.

Young consumers are looking for face protection options which offer both comfort and style, said Gandhi.

"We intend to create multi purpose face protection which will offer convenience and protection benefits. These could be design innovations to combine face protection mask with neck warmers or head band. It could be double up as a fashion accessory and be worn in different ways," she added.

Priced at ₹299, the masks will be available at brand's retail outlets, Shoppers Stop as well as e-commerce platforms.

A clutch of fashion brands such as Allen Solly, Peter England, Zodiac shirts and Fabindia have started creating designer and matching masks with shirts as covering one's face becomes the new normal during the covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, homegrown outdoor and tactical gear firm Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd has forayed into manufacturing and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) including hazmat suits, respirator masks and face shields with the aim to equip and enable health workers as well as consumers to stay safe amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated