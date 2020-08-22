Covid-19 pay cuts are coming to an end at some companies

Oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. in late July said it would restore the salaries of some executives. The company had capped the base salaries of its executive officers to $250,000 in early April, but in July said it would double that to $500,000, which the company described in a securities filing as a “partial restoration" in pay. The annualized base salary of the company’s chief executive officer, Vicki Hollub, will be approximately 53% lower than last year, the company said. Ms. Hollub earned a base salary of $1.33 million in 2019, according to the company’s latest proxy filing. The company also restored lower-level employee salaries on July 1, a spokeswoman said.