Covid-19: Relief for stranded Indians as US allows applications to extend visas

NEW DELHI : In what will come as a relief to thousands of Indians stranded in the US including H-1B visa holders due to the covid-19 pandemic, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will shorty start accepting applications for the extension of expiring visas.

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes that there are immigration-related challenges as a direct result of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic," said a new notification on the DHS website.

“We continue to carefully analyze these issues and to leverage our resources to effectively address these challenges within our existing authorities. DHS also continues to take action to protect the American people and our communities, and is considering a number of policies and procedures to improve the employment opportunities of US workers during this pandemic," it said.

Last year, Indian students in the US numbered 202,014, according to the 2019 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange (IIE). Indians holding the H-IB visa number anywhere between 65,000-75,000 according to various estimates.

“Generally, non-immigrants must depart the United States before their authorized period of admission expires. However, we recognize that non-immigrants may unexpectedly remain in the United States beyond their authorized period of stay due to COVID-19," the notification said adding that people could apply for a visa extension.

If applicants put in their forms within the specified time frame, their presence will not be taken as “unlawful" and where applicable, “employment authorization with the same employer, subject to the same terms and conditions of the prior approval, is automatically extended for up to 240 days …when an extension of stay request is filed on time," the notification said.

The US Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) added that it “reminds petitioners and applicants that it can consider delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when deciding whether to excuse delays in filing documents based on extraordinary circumstances."

India had in recent conversations with the US taken up the issue of extending the validity of H1-B visas of Indian nationals stranded in the country. New Delhi had also requested for an extension in visa validity for people holding other categories of visas as well.

According to two people familiar with the developments, foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had raised this matter during a conversation he had last week with deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun. And earlier, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also discussed the same subject.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, millions of people in the US have filed for unemployment claims, triggering a fear of layoffs among Indian professionals working in the country.

According to rules, if an employer terminates the contract of an H-1B holder, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days, in order to retain the visa status. Indian IT workers have been seeking an extension of this 60 day grace period to 180 days.

According to the USCIS, Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H1B visa program. A USCIS spokesperson recently said that 68% of H1B registrations for the year 2021 were from India with China in the second spot with 13.2 % registrations.

