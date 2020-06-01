Covid-19: Sebi panel proposes wider avenues for raising social capital

MUMBAI : A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel on Monday proposed wider avenues and a transparent electronic platform for raising social capital as it believes that conventional capital that prioritizes financial returns will not be able to carry the burden of rebuilding livelihoods that have been affected due to the –Covid-19.

While the idea to create a social stock exchange (SSE) platform which would list Non Profit Organisations (NPOs) and social welfare organisations as a transparent funding mechanism was first proposed in 2019-20 budget, the panel had faced hurdles on how will these firms be valued.

“The paper was long overdue and we wanted to release it in February but certain rounds of deliberations delayed it. Now the paper has come at a time when there is an urgent need to address the capital raising and funding of such social organisation which in-turn will help in repairing the lives of the informal sector affected by the Covid-19 related slowdown," said a Sebi panel member.

In its report on the Monday the working group under Ishaat Hussain, former director, Tata Sons proposed non-profits could directly list on SSEs through issuance of bonds. The panel also suggested a range of funding mechanisms for social welfare organisations including the existing mechanisms of Social Venture Funds (SVFs) under the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).

The panel also proposed a new minimum reporting standard for organizations which would raise funds from this platform.

According to the panel there is severe economic damage inflicted by Covid19, especially upon the poorest Indian households and large swathes of the informal sector.

“India will need a significant amount of patient capital to repair and rebuild those livelihoods, which are the bedrock of her economy. Conventional capital that prioritizes financial returns will not be able to carry such a burden all by itself. Social capital, on the other hand, is more suited for this role," said the panel.

The SSE is one possible solution and is aimed at unlocking large pools of social capital, and encourage blended finance structures so that conventional capital can partner with social capital to address the urgent challenges of Covid19.

“The SSE is uniquely poised to become an important component of India’s policy response to Covid19. As just one example, the recommendations to revitalize SVFs by expanding the pools of source capital and innovating new structures will substantially multiply the funding opportunities for the social sector," said the panel in its report.

The panel also suggested a Covid19 Aid Fund. There could be pay-for-success bonds with philanthropic foundations, CSR spenders and impact investors as outcome funders and domestic banks, Non-Banking Financial Corporations (NBFCs) and impact investors as lenders.

Covid-19 Aid Fund can also be used to provide loan guarantees to financial institutions that wish to extend debt moratoriums to their customers

“Such solutions can fund the NPO-provided relief needed by migrant workers, and offer loan guarantees to NBFC-Microfinance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) so that these institutions may be able to extend debt moratoriums to their downstream borrowers," said the panel.

The other key recommendations expand on range of available funding instruments, establish robust standards of social impact and financial reporting, self-declaration whether an organisation is for profit or not for profit. Different approach to address funding needs of for profit social welfare and non-profit social welfare organisations.

NPOs can list directly through bond issuances which has been pegged as way to unlock funds from donors, philanthropic foundations and CSR spenders, in the form of zero coupon zero principal bonds.

“These bonds will be listed on the SSE. They will carry a tenure equal to the duration of the project that is being funded, and at tenure, they will be written off the investee’s books," said the panel in its report. The NPOs would need to report social impact of funds raised through these bonds.

The panel also suggested a mutual fund schemes where the returns generated are channelled towards the financing of NPOs. The returns will be considered as donations made by the investors to NPOs.

SVFs could also be used for Impact Bonds, especially where pooling of funders and engagement of multiple NPOs becomes necessary.

