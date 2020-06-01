Covid-19 slowdown: Honda Cars registers wholesales of just 375 vehicles in May

Honda Cars India ltd – a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company ltd – on Monday, announced domestic wholesales of only 375 units in May, but the company is yet to start production at its Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan based factories. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding month last fiscal since production operation was hampered by lockdown measures taken by the union and the state governments to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars, Covid-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation where the company and its dealer network have been responding in the best possible manner. During May, after roll out of several relaxations from central and state government, the company is focused on re-opening of the network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitization, safety and distancing guidelines for Covid-19 prevention.

“Against all odds, our dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan India. As a result, we were able to deliver more than 1,900 units to our customers. The domestic wholesale last month was of course quite limited due to the negligible inventory available at our factory before the lockdown," added Goel.

Car makers like Honda had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company though in the meantime was working with its suppliers and dealers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed once manufacturing and retail operations start.

