Covid-19: Strides to seek regulator nod to sell favipiravir tablet in India

NEW DELHI: Strides Pharma Science will seek approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, India’s drug regulator, to sell the generic version of antiviral drug favipiravir which has shown results in the treatment of covid-19.

The Bengaluru-based drugmaker has already developed and commercialized the antiviral tablets and will export it to three countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as per a press release by the company.

“The product is currently being exported to GCC countries to treat patients under their treatment program for Covid-19. Strides will also immediately apply to Indian Drug Authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients expeditiously," Strides Pharma said in a release.

Favipiravir was developed by Japan’s Toyama Chemical, which is part of the Fujifilm group, and sold under the name of Avigan. The drug was developed to treat influenza and went generic last year.

Experimental treatment in China and other countries showed that the drug demonstrated positive outcomes, including reduction in duration of covid-19 infection, and improved lung conditions for the patients.

Strides has developed favipiravir tablets in 400 mg and 200 mg strengths for convenient dosage administration.

However, the company did not give details on which three of the six GCC countries it will be exporting the drug to.

Strides has also entered into a preferred arrangement with a leading Indian manufacturer for supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredients of favipiravir, it said.

The partner has already commercialized the API for favipiravir from its manufacturing facility, which has been approved by the US, South Korean and Japanese drug regulators as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Favipiravir is a complex drug to make, while we are manufacturing the tablets in-house, we are also excited to partner with the API manufacturer such that our supply chain remains secured up to the key starting material," R Ananthanarayanan, chief executive officer and managing director of Strides Pharma said as per a release.

A Strides Pharma spokesperson told Mint that the company has so far not received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or a regulator for other major markets like Japan or the European Union for the drug.

News of the drug’s development and commercialisation boosted Strides Pharma’s stock, which hit the 20% upper circuit on Wednesday at ₹449.60 on the National Stock Exchange.

