Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Covid-19: Sun Pharma begins phase 2 trial of its phytopharmaceutical drug
The clinical trial, Sun Pharma said, will be conducted across 12 centres in India in 210 patients.

Covid-19: Sun Pharma begins phase 2 trial of its phytopharmaceutical drug

2 min read . 01:31 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • AQCH, being developed for dengue, has shown broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies and hence is being tested as a potential treatment option for covid-19

NEW DELHI: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it has commenced phase-II clinical trial of AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical or a plant derived drug, for the treatment of covid-19. AQCH is the first phytopharmaceutical drug approved for clinical trials by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a potential treatment therapy for covid-19.

NEW DELHI: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it has commenced phase-II clinical trial of AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical or a plant derived drug, for the treatment of covid-19. AQCH is the first phytopharmaceutical drug approved for clinical trials by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a potential treatment therapy for covid-19.

The clinical trial, Sun Pharma said, will be conducted across 12 centres in India in 210 patients. The treatment duration will be 10 days. The results of the clinical trial are expected by October. Human safety study of AQCH has already been completed and the drug has been found safe at the recommended dose for phase-II study, the pharma company said in a statement.

The clinical trial, Sun Pharma said, will be conducted across 12 centres in India in 210 patients. The treatment duration will be 10 days. The results of the clinical trial are expected by October. Human safety study of AQCH has already been completed and the drug has been found safe at the recommended dose for phase-II study, the pharma company said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"AQCH has shown anti-SARS-CoV-2 effects in in-vitro studies conducted in collaboration with International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), Italy," said Dilip Shanghvi, managing director, Sun Pharma.

"These results combined with information on mechanism of action through in-vitro and small animal studies give us the confidence to evaluate this potential treatment option for covid-19 patients.".

AQCH, being developed for dengue, has shown broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies and hence is being tested as a potential treatment option for covid-19.

Since 2016, Sun Pharma has been working closely with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT)-ICGEB, under Dr. Navin Khanna and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR- IIIM) under Dr Ram Vishwakarma, to develop a phytopharmaceutical drug for dengue.

“This collaboration aligns with our scientific rationale for the quickest way to develop drugs against SARS-CoV-2," said Dr Shekhar C Mande, director general, CSIR.

The work on evaluation of plant-derived drugs for the treatment of dengue started in 2007 under the DBT’s Task Force on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants.

"Our efforts to develop a safe, effective and affordable drug against dengue started about 13 years ago. The collaborating team quickly initiated studies for the development of a drug against covid-19," said Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated