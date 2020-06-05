Covid-19: Uber urge riders to prioritise safety in new campaign

NEW DELHI: As restrictions are eased and cities inch towards restoring normalcy, cab hailing app Uber has launched a new marketing campaign, "Safer for each other" to underscore that safety, too, can spread if riders sanitise their hands, wear masks, and don’t travel when sick, thereby making the entire platform safer for others.

Made by advertising agency Dentsu Webchutney, the campaign film --https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5VhomczrUg&feature=youtu.be--features riders urging future riders to ensure personal safety and hygiene by following necessary steps to keep themselves, the driver, as well as the next rider safe.

By sharing the responsibility of safety and taking measures, riders can start a chain reaction whereby each rider makes the platform safer for the next one boarding the car. The campaign highlights ‘self-care spreads safety’.

Research revealed that riders were not confident about prior rides and therefore this campaign was created, said Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia.

"There is a chain of safety that gets established once consumers take a ride. Therefore, if each rider ensures personal safety in terms of wearing masks, cleaning hands and handling their own luggage it will translate into protection of others as well," he added.

The company reached out to select riders from across the country and requested them to record a message for the rider who would have boarded the cab before them. The riders recorded the message through their phones and laptop cameras, and sent it to Uber which was edited by its advertising agency.

Uber will promote the campaign across digital and mainline media platforms along with smaller edits in local languages to ensure greater awareness about rider safety.

The cab hailing company has taken multiple initiatives which includes providing medical grade and child safe disinfectant to drivers so that they can disinfect car before each trip. Drivers are also provided hand sanitisers and masks.

"We have procured three million masks, 2,00,000 sanitisers and disinfectant so far. We have used technology solutions to nudge drivers to pick their safety kits by using a QR codes on their app," Vaish added.

Uber has partnered with WHO to drive education on self safety and disinfection. The company is also bullish on ensuring compliance on safety measures.

"If rider or driver doesn't follow protective measures they can cancel the rides and they can provide feedback on non-compliance. Frequent defaulters will lose access to the app," Vaish said.

As India is opening up air travel, Uber has also set up on-site sanitisation stations across Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports.

