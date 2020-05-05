Covid-19: Wipro to repurpose Pune facility for 450-bed hospital

MUMBAI: IT services firm Wipro Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government, under which it will repurpose one of its information technology campuses located in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed intermediary care covid-19 hospital in four weeks. The Bengaluru-based company will hand over the hospital to the state government by 30 May.

The hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year.

The 450-bed hospital, which will admit moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. This is an independent, isolated covid-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff.

Maharashtra's covid-19 tally on Tuesday jumped by 771 to 14,541 and continues to be the highest in the country with Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad regions among the worst hit.

Wipro will also provide physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with required medical professionals.

Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister, Maharashtra said, “This humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic."

In Maharashtra, IT companies had to adhere to the state government’s lockdown few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, effective 25 March. Currently, most IT firms have said they do not intend to go back on premise immediately even as the lockdown is being eased in phases across the country.

“We are completely committed to supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and believe that we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. We stand firmly with the government of Maharashtra in its battle against covid-19," said Rishad Premji, chairman, Wipro.

Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are already carrying out covid-19 related healthcare relief work in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Early in April, Wipro, Wipro Enterprises and Azim Premji Foundation, together had committed ₹1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising out of the covid-19 outbreak. The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India, said Wipro in a statement.

