Covid awareness: Nestle’s popular brands to sport masks on packaging

NEW DELHI: Nestle India is set to launch a campaign that will see the packaged foods and beverages company use masks on logos of its popular Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe and Everyday brands, aimed at promoting covid appropriate behaviour.

The campaign will also be backed by print and digital activations.

“Nestlé India understands the ‘need of the hour’ and wants to sensitise each and every individual about the one basic practice that we must all follow —masking up. To remind all of us and to create awareness on this very important safeguard, we have commenced work towards tweaking our product packaging that will see our iconic brands masked up," a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Packs with tweaked logos of the four brands will hit retail shelves over the coming weeks. The India-specific packaging changes will also be accompanied by print and digital campaigns.

Several companies have used covid-19 related messaging as a plank to roll out awareness campaigns.

Last year, video streaming platform Netflix, online food delivery aggregator Zomato, Hindustan Unilever’s Lifebuoy, Amul, among others, leveraged public service messaging campaigns, Mint reported then. More recently, Reckitt’s hygiene brand Dettol replaced its iconic logo with stories and images of “covid protectors" who stepped up to help during India’s severe covid-19 wave. Dettol has curated 100 such stories of frontline workers and other citizens who helped meet demand for medical oxygen and provide ration kits and medicines to those in need. Then Slice, PepsiCo's mango-based drink brand, launched an Instagram augmented reality (AR) filter that changes its logo, albeit only digitally, to reveal an inspiring story of a covid warrior.

Nestle India said packaging changes have been made in the past to reflect important societal messages such as on educating the girl child.

In 2016, Nestlé India had also brought about a change in packaging of Maggi, Nescafe and Kikat to support the education of girl child, in association with Nanhi Kali. Maggi, for instance, has then changed its tag line from “2 minute noodles" to “2 minutes for education".

