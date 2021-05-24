Bal Pharma on Monday announced the launch of its anti-viral drug based Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market under the name of BALflu. Favipiravir is often used to treat patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

In its regulatory filing the company said, Favipiravir is an emerging anti viral drug used for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection. This formulation is available in tablets form with 400 mg strength. Favipiravir inhibits and terminates viral protein synthesis and induces lethal metagenesis of influenza virus.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is a broad spectrum formulation also used in the treatment of 53 types of Influenza virus including seasonal strains such as Ebola virus, arenavirus, bunyavirus, flovirus, west nile virus , food & mouth disease virus and lassa virus, it said in the regulatory filing.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19 with an recommended dosage of 1800 mg on the first day followed by 800 mg from day 2 to 14, it also said.

Shailesh Siroya , Managing Director of the Company, said that the BALflu has the efficacy to clear the virus faster by 28.7% and is marketed at a very affordable price of Rs.85 per tablet, so as to enable the needy patients to access this drug on time.

BALflu (Favipiravir) is made available across all the major markets in India as a prescription drug.









