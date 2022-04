With the government allowing booster doses for all adults from Sunday, (Serum Institute of India) SII has announced new prices for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. In a notification, the company informed, the end-users will have to pay ₹600 for Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.

From Sunday, those older than 18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the "precaution" dose, the health ministry said

The country has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82% are Covishield.

