COVID booster dose: SII announces new rates for Covishield. Check prices here

In a notification, SII informed, end-users will have to pay ₹600 for a Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.
With the government allowing booster doses for all adults from Sunday, (Serum Institute of India) SII has announced new prices for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. In a notification, the company informed, the end-users will have to pay ₹600 for Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.
Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the precaution dose will now be available to the 18 plus population group from April 10 at all private COVID-19 vaccination centers.
Earlier this week, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SII, praising Centre's booster dose policy, said, "For the booster dose, we have appealed to the government for few months, as everyone who needs to travel needs to take booster dose, the government has already covered entire adult population with two doses and now, time for the booster has also come"
He also mentioned that all the other countries have already initiated the booster dose and now it was India's turn to match the suit.
Can booster dose protect us from new variants?
Clearing the air around this, SII CEO confirmed that vaccines work against the new variants. "Yes our vaccines will work, but you will have to take booster for the future variant, We have enough stocks," clarified Poonawalla.
All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.
India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.
