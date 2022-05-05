Covid born tech startup raises $2 million from ICICI Bank-led group of investors

Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder at Bizzo said, “We are delighted to have ICICI Bank and Orios on board as investors in Bizzo’s vision to digitally empower India’s vast SMB ecosystem. For too long now, India’s small businesses were pushed towards aggregation. However, the trend now is to move towards de-aggregation and reduced dependence on centralised monolith platforms with closed systems. The next decade is going to be all about unbundling and using open architecture-based systems that brings autonomy to small and independent businesses."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}