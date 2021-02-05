Covid, chronic drugs drive domestic pharma sales in Q3

Covid-19 drugs and chronic drugs such as anti-diabetics shored up domestic sales for pharmaceutical companies in the October-December quarter.

Consolidated net profits of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd during the quarter doubled from a year ago, with sales growth in India aided primarily by chronic drugs for the first two and covid-19 medicines for Cipla. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had a weak quarter compared to the other three, primarily because of a ₹600 crore impairment on certain products it had acquired. However, its Indian operations posted strong sales growth.

US sales growth of the four Indian pharmaceutical giants varied between 3% and 7%, as the market continued its recovery following the coronavirus outbreak.

Sun Pharma posted domestic sales of ₹2,753 crore, up 9.4% from a year ago as India’s largest drugmaker, aided by sales of chronic drugs. The management in its investor conference call said that medical representatives have resumed fieldwork, with almost all doctors restarting practice but patient visits are still 70-75% of pre-covid levels.

“India sales was bolstered by the chronic portfolio while acute remains weak, because of few doctor-patient visits," Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said about Sun Pharma.

Lupin Ltd also showed growth because of its chronic portfolio. The company said that anti-diabetic, cardiac and central nervous system drugs registered robust growth. India sales were up 9% at ₹1,370 crore, with chronic drug sales, which make up 65% of the company’s domestic revenue, growing 12.9%.

“We remain positive on the long-term outlook considering strong chronic presence in India and a decent US pipeline," ICICI Securities said.

Cipla’s strong performance in the Indian market during the quarter was aided primarily by its covid-19 drugs portfolio, but analysts raised concerns over whether or not it would continue, especially as daily new cases in India are declining.

“With covid incidences in India on a significant decline, the covid portfolio should sharply taper off in Q4FY21, which should only be partially offset by an increase in growth rates for base portfolio imminently. As Cipla has a larger dependence on acute drugs compared to peers, there is a fair chance that base portfolio growth may take longer to return to normalcy," Vishal Manchanda, an analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, said in a report about Cipla.

