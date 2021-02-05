Covid, chronic drugs drive domestic pharma sales in Q3

Consolidated net profits of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd during the quarter doubled from a year ago, with sales growth in India aided primarily by chronic drugs for the first two and covid-19 medicines for Cipla. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had a weak quarter compared to the other three, primarily because of a ₹600 crore impairment on certain products it had acquired. However, its Indian operations posted strong sales growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}