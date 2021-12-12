People who have received their dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can avail of IndiGo's 10 per cent discount offer on ticket prices. “Vaxxed and ready to fly? Get up to 10% off* as a vaccinated flyer while booking a flight," IndiGo said in a tweet.

IndiGo is offering this discount on the base fares for its vaccinated customers under Vaxi Fare. The airline also informed that a vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. This offer is valid only on the IndiGo website.

IndiGo VAxi Fare flight ticket offer

Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare that is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking. Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged.

How it works

Step 1: Select Vaxi Fare

While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option.

Step 2: Make selection

First or the second dose, select the one you’ve taken to proceed.

Step 3: Choose preferred flight

Select your onward and return flight option and continue.

Step 4: Enter Beneficiary ID details

A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory. Add the details here.

Step 5: Booking complete

Vaxi Fare has been successfully applied, and your booking is complete.

Step 6: Must-carry

You are required to carry your COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate. Failing which, boarding may be denied.

