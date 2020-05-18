Covid impact: 5.8 lakh elective surgeries postponed in India

Dr Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Institute of Cancer Care at Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, said he had seen two dozen patients with cancer in March but could not take the next step in their treatment due to the lockdown. “Last month we did just one third of the number of surgeries we did in April 2019, which means two thirds were postponed. In Delhi-NCR, approximately 5,000 cancer surgeries happen every month but last month less than 500 happened. We are opening up to semi-urgent surgeries soon. The issue now is how to handle the huge backlog of patients awaiting surgery," he said.