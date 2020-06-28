“Besides labour and cash shortage, there is a third factor, which is the lack of demand. Banks are still cautious in giving money. Even those customers who are buying are asking for time to make payments. While green shoots are visible and there are people visiting our website and asking for a good deal, all the three factors- cash, labour and demand- are important and need to revive to make it work," said Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder, Hiranandani Group.