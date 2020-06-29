Sterling and Wilson which provides containerised data centre solutions for clients seeking to move to the cloud has noted an increasing frequency of demands from co-location DCs compared to the those seeking to set up their in-house DC. “We have seen requests from smaller enterprises which have already have their own in-house data centres are increasingly requesting for space in co-location and public cloud offerings. Which is why we are now engineer these projects which require global DC efficiency standards to be implemented on a larger scale," said Prasanna Sarambale - CEO, Data Center business and Group Head - Business Development, Sterling and Wilson.