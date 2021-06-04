Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Group on Friday announced the introduction of pandemic benevolent policy for 73,000 employees.

Under this policy, family members/nominee of deceased employees from 1st April, 2020 and subsequent cases up to 31st March, 2022 will receive full monthly fixed salary Cost to Company for two years beginning June 2021.

"The policy is applicable to families/nominee of all deceased employees, irrespective of the cause of death-whether pertaining to covid-19 or any other cause not related to the covid-19 pandemic" it said.

"Family members/nominee of deceased employees eligible for annual bonus will also receive the annual year-end bonus for FY 2020-21. To go with, Kotak's Mediclaim insurance will cover the spouse & minor children of the deceased employee for FY2021-22" it added.

To help and support employees across the country in their fight against the pandemic, Kotak has put in place a series of emergency measures including tie-ups for medical emergency response services, isolation facilities, telemedicine services, financial assistance for medical expenses as well as the formation of internal volunteer teams across the country to assist employees and their families with critical resources.

Kotak is also striving to vaccinate all Kotakites and family members quickly, to win the fight against the virus and make each Kotakite safer and healthier.

