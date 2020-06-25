Covid magnifies digital influence on apparel and phone purchases

On the other hand, consumer spending sentiment on apparel shopping has been further affected, with one out of two customers aiming to curtail spends, the report said. Some 40% of those surveyed said they plan to increase spends on apparel shopping only when discounts are offered or a promotional campaign is on. With the ongoing covid-19 crisis, there will also likely be a rise in demand for athleisure, ‘stay-at-home’ or fitness clothing in the coming months.