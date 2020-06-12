Covid outbreak reported at JSW Steel’s main plant

MUMBAI : A spurt in covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in and around the JSW’s primary steel plant Toranagallu Steel Works in Karnataka. According to local media reports, a total of 76 people – steel plant workers, their family members and immediate contacts – have tested positive on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than a 100 contacts of those who have tested positive are now quarantined in local hotels, Deccan Herald reported on 11 June. Over the past week, infections have surfaced at Jindal township Vidyanagar, VV Nagar, Shankargudda Colony, Toranagallu village, Taranagar, Taaluru, Vaddu and Basapur. These areas and surrounding villages have been temporarily sealed while local health officers conduct door-to-door screenings.

JSW Steel did not give details about the outbreak or how it has affected the plant. However, Mint has learnt that Vinod Nowal, Deputy Managing Director, JSW Steel, is in Toranagallu at the moment, which has over 30,000 employees.