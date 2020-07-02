Covid pushes ITC to expand personal and home hygiene portfolio

ITC has launched over four to five products under Savlon since cases of covid-19 started to surge in India, taking the lead along with other companies such as HUL, CavinKare, Reckitt Benckiser, Marico that have struck the market with products such as laundry sanitisers, germ protection wipes, surface disinfectants and vegetable cleaners as eager consumers buy into new home and personal hygiene categories.