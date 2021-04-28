Covid second wave to dampen pace of recovery for India Inc: Icra

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As localised lockdowns are extended in India amid steep rise in virus cases, rating agency Icra Ltd has cautioned that those could dampen the pace of recovery for the Indian corporate sector. However, it feels that the percentage of the rated portfolio that would be severely impacted by the second wave would be much lower than in 2020. At the same time, the rating agency expects contact-intensive sectors like travel and hospitality, and retail to continue to face severe disruptions even in the second wave, and their recovery timelines to be further pushed back by these rising infections.

As localised lockdowns are extended in India amid steep rise in virus cases, rating agency Icra Ltd has cautioned that those could dampen the pace of recovery for the Indian corporate sector. However, it feels that the percentage of the rated portfolio that would be severely impacted by the second wave would be much lower than in 2020. At the same time, the rating agency expects contact-intensive sectors like travel and hospitality, and retail to continue to face severe disruptions even in the second wave, and their recovery timelines to be further pushed back by these rising infections.

According to Mr. Ramnath Krishnan, President Ratings, Icra Ltd un line with the rebound in economic growth, the credit ratio (ratio of upgrades to downgrades) had recorded an improvement after November 2020 but with the fresh uncertainties wrought by the second wave of the pandemic, and the likelihood of additional support measures being limited, the credit ratio is now likely to stall.

“The pace of recovery would undoubtedly be arrested by the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and associated localised restrictions. The extent of the impact would take a cue from the timelines with which this spike plateaus, and then starts receding. While the vaccination drive has commenced, the pace of the actual roll-out of the covid-19 vaccines to the wider adult population, introduction of additional vaccines in the Indian market, their efficacy against different variants, and the duration for which the vaccines provide enhanced immunity will also impact sentiment and growth, going forward," Krishnan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icra added that the non-banking and financial companies (NBFCs) were maintaining liquidity to cover more than three-month debt repayments since the beginning of the last fiscal. Considering the emerging uncertainties because of covid-19, which could affect their near-term collections and fresh debt raise, Icra expects the liquidity profile to be maintained with adequate buffer to give comfort to various stakeholders. Heightened investor caution on the asset quality of retail loan pools, especially for microfinance and unsecured SME loan pools, is likely to reduce securitisation volumes in the near term for the NBFCs.

It further cautioned that the localised restrictions have started to impede the sequential momentum in certain sectors, such as domestic airlines’ passenger traffic, electricity demand, vehicle registrations and the generation of GST e-way bills, even though the year-on-year growth will be high in April 2021 because of the low base related to the lockdown in April 2020.

Icra expects the Indian gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by around 10-10.5% in FY2022. The key downside risks to its forecast are a continuation of this wave of infections and an extension of the restrictions imposed so far, relatively severe restrictions being imposed in additional states, and the existing vaccines not being effective enough against the new variants of the virus. However, an earlier availability of vaccine imports, enabling a faster coverage of the vaccination drive, may offer a back-ended upside to the GDP growth in FY2022, after the disruption that may emerge in the near term, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}