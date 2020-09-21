Covid sparks distress sale of luxury cars

Sumit Garg, co-founder of Delhi-based Luxury Ride India Pvt. Ltd, said while a pre-owned Audi A4 can be purchased for about ₹15 lakh, a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW X5 can be bought for ₹45 lakh and ₹40 lakh, respectively. The dealership price of a new Audi A4 is about ₹41 lakh, while Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW X5 cost ₹1.4 crore and above ₹75 lakh, respectively.