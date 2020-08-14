BENGALURU : Consumer internet startups in hospitality, co-living and urban mobility are struggling to keep up with minimum business guarantee (MBG) payments to their vendors and suppliers—essentially property and vehicle owners—forcing them to suspend or tweak contracts.

More than four months of lockdown has sharply affected demand, with the hospitality and mobility segments taking the biggest hit in revenues.

Property owners who leased their homes and hotels to Oyo and NestAway were in for a shock when the latter invoked force majeure to suspend all minimum guarantees by April. Mobility startups, including Drivezy and Zoomcar, have also stopped paying vehicle vendors since March, forcing vehicle owners to move courts and file police complaints.

Hotel aggregator Oyo and co-living platform NestAway would rely on MBG contracts to attract property owners in the past. Owners who leased their properties to them received a fixed minimum amount every month. Both Oyo and NestAway would take over the leased property, renovate and rent it out to customers.

In recent months, Oyo has suspended contracts with over 250 hotel owners for its “Townhouse" properties across India and stopped making minimum payments to hotel partners. The startup invoked force majeure and served notices to property owners citing a negative impact on business.

Two NestAway owners too confirmed the company had stopped minimum rental payments to them since March after invoking force majeure.

Ismail Khan, chief business officer, NestAway, recently said that several property owners have agreed to temporarily end fixed rental payments. But many owners who chose to take back control of their properties have not been fortunate.

“They stopped paying my rent for between March and June and they are not even handing back the property to me. I had to file an FIR as I haven’t received any proper communication from the (hospitality startup) team," said a Bengaluru apartment owner, who leased his property in 2018.

In the mobility segment, vehicle rental startup Drivezy and Zoomcar have been struggling to meet business guarantees to vendors and individuals who leased their vehicles to these platforms. According to three owners who work with Drivezy, however, payments have been pending form way back in December, well before the pandemic hit India.

Vehicle owners who leased their vehicles to Zoomcar under its Zoomcar Associate Program are also facing similar delays in minimum dues.

