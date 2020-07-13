Covid threat to equities’ lifeline

“In case foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) become heavy sellers in the equity market, I don’t think insurance companies have the ability anymore to offset the losses," said Harshad Patil, chief investment officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. “Around 70% of DII money is contributed by life insurers and the support comes from the premium for linked products. This has come down drastically, and the trend may continue. Insurers may not have enough cash now to be deployed in the equity markets."