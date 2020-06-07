Covid treatment: Maharashtra to procure 10,000 vials of remdesivir

NEW DELHI : The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of Gilead Sciences Inc’s repurposed antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of covid-19 patients, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

“GoM (Government of Maharashtra) to procure 10k (10,000) vials of remdesivir. Based on evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, it has generated promising results in MERS- CoV and SARS which are also caused by coronavirus," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet on Saturday.

The state has the highest number of covid-19 patients in India, with the total cases at nearly 83,000, of which 42,609 are currently receiving treatment while 2,969 have died. More than half of the cases and deaths are from the state capital Mumbai itself.

Gilead’s remdesivir, which had failed in the trials to treat Ebola are now being considered as an emergency treatment for remdesivir after early clinical trials have shown efficacy.

“WHO Suggests it may have some positive effects in Covid19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients," Tope said.

In India, Gilead has given voluntary licence for production of remdesivir to Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero Drugs and Mylan under a royalty-free arrangement till an alternative drug is found or until the World Health Organization removes the designation of ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ for the covid-19 pandemic.

Gilead Sciences Inc late week said that results from its phase 3 clinical trial in hospitalized patients with moderate covid-19 pneumonia showed that a five-day treatment course of remdesivir resulted in significantly greater clinical improvement as compared to standard care alone.

The study demonstrated that patients in the five-day remdesivir treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement on ay 11 compared with those in the standard of care group, the company said.

Two earlier trials--the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) placebo-controlled study and Gilead’s own study on severe patients—had shown that 5 days of remdesivir treatment led to significantly clinical improvement among patients by reducing the time to recovery.

